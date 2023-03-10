Tiger cub illegally listed for sale in Phoenix now under care of wildlife rescue

A tiger cub who was found in a Phoenix home back in January is now being cared for at a local wildlife rescue.

On Jan. 23, officers arrested 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz for trying to sell the animal on social media for $25,000.

Police say the cub was inside a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline in a cage the size of a dog kennel. Officers also found several other animals, including baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator in a small aquarium.

Now, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center says the tiger lives in a special enclosure inside its animal hospital in Scottsdale.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tiger cub (Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)

According to Linda Searles, the director of the wildlife rescue, the cub was "a little wobbly" at first but is now eating well.

"We are proud to say the tiger cub is a very active and healthy cub," said Searles in a statement. "She has received lots of enrichment from the Animal Care Team and Medical Staff at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. She has plenty of toys and entertainment to keep her busy while she waits to be taken to her forever home."

The animal is expected to stay at the sanctuary until the criminal case is settled. The man accused of trying to sell the cub has been indicted by a grand jury.

"Once the case is settled, the animal will be sent to an out-of-state sanctuary that has other tigers," officials said.

