Street racing caused serious crash on I-10 in Phoenix, DPS says

Authorities say a driver who was racing other vehicles before causing a three-car crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix was arrested.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 on westbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue.

Julian Beltran-Cardenas, a 31-year-old Phoenix man, was allegedly racing other vehicles in an Infiniti sedan when he swerved right to avoid traffic, lost control of his car, and hit a highway barrier wall before swerving back across the freeway and hitting a semi-truck.

The collision caused the semi to swerve left and crash into a pickup truck before hitting the median barrier wall.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities say a driver who was racing other vehicles before causing a three-car crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix was arrested. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

"The Infiniti driver’s reckless actions resulted in injuries to other motorists, significant damage to multiple vehicles, and caused major damage to highway barrier systems," DPS said.

The crash also resulted in a road closure that lasted for three hours.

Beltran-Cardenas was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges, including racing on highways, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

"Drivers and participants caught engaging in street racing may face penalties including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution, and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses," DPS added.