You can now buy Central Perk coffee to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends'

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf promises that it'll be there for you with its new line of drinks inspired by the popular sitcom "Friends."

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is partnering up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create special edition Central Perk coffee and tea products, named after the show's legendary coffee shop. A 12-ounce bag of medium or dark roast coffee, or a tin of 20 black tea bags costs $9.95.

According to the company, the Central Perk medium ground roast has a nutty aroma and a sweet, smooth finish that will "make you feel like you're sipping a java from Central Perk." The Central Perk dark whole roast is a rich, aromatic coffee with sweet, chocolate undertones, while the Central Perk black tea is blended with bright citrus to create a sweet and refreshing flavor.

Additionally, starting July 31, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also launch six limited-edition "Friends"-themed specialty beverages named after the popular sitcom's beloved characters.

These specialty drinks include The Joey (mango cold brew tea), The Monica (Midnight Mocha cold brew), The Rachel (matcha latte), The Ross (classic flat white), The Chandler (caramel coconut latte) and The Phoebe (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended).

The limited-edition drinks will be available until Aug. 27.

The celebration doesn't end there. Starting Aug. 4, National Friendship Day, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also offer a limited Buy-One-Get-One-Free special.

Advertisement

"For one week, guests that buy one 'Friends'-themed beverage will receive one free 'Friends'-themed drink to share with a friend," the company said.