You can now own a piano from a Phoenix Theatre Company performance – for a good cause

You can now buy a piano that's been played on stage at a Phoenix Theatre Company performance.

The money goes to a good cause, thanks to the Riverton Piano partnering with the Phoenix Theatre Company.

"Both venues are looking to bring families in contact with live music, especially during the pandemic," said James Harding with Riverton Piano.

They're selling pianos of all different price points, for beginners and for advanced players. Making the deal even sweeter, the purchases are tax-deductible.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the loan program Riverton Piano offers to different performance companies.

"These programs, like what we do with Phoenix Theatre Company, enrich the organizations that can’t afford the entire work they are doing or at least not the quality of pianos they deserve," Harding said.

There's even more of a reason to buy now.

"I have been in this business for about 20 years. I have never seen anything like this, but there is an absolute revival in live music," Harding said.

Because of that increase in interest, they can’t keep up with the demand, and there's a backorder for some pianos as far out as a year and a half.

All the more reason, if you are looking for a piano, to get one now.

"These instruments have been enhancing our community for the past year to two years depending on the venue and it is a nice opportunity to cycle them out at a special price," Harding said.

More information on the sale can be found here, or you can call 800-888-9511.

