'You just witnessed a hole-in-one!': Scottsdale PD livestream catches Sam Ryder's historic swing

The scenes from the WM Phoenix Open were incredible Saturday as Sam Ryder hit a hole in one on the 16th, taking over social media instantly.

It started as an ordinary Facebook live but turned into pandemonium.

"Oooooh! There it goes! You just witnessed a hole in one!"

Cox Communications said their teams have been preparing for this moment since May and shifted bandwidth to make sure no one had delays posting videos of this epic moment.

"It wasn’t missed!" said Andrea Katzenes. "Because everyone was online and able to capture that moment and send it off to friends, because we have over 400 access points throughout the course."

One of those videos was a Facebook Live broadcasting next to the green as Sam Ryder shot.

Sergeant Kevin Quon with Scottsdale Police was just giving a quick update.

"One of the things we wanted to do was just go live, to give our fans or our followers we have just the ambiance, how to be safe and designated drivers and rideshares," Quon said.

He caught the ball drop right in, and cheers erupted.

"I went crazy because I’m such a fan of golf…I was screaming, yeah, it was a lot of fun," Quon said. "All of a sudden the rain delay came in and you look up and you’re like wow that was really cool. Fans loved it. Oh my gosh, 20,000 people just loved it."

