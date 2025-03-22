Young businesswoman diagnosed with cancer twice; What an ASU study reveals about our pets | Nightly Roundup

article
From an inspiring young businesswoman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice to a new ASU study showing we might not really know what our dogs are thinking, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 22, 2025.
1. Young tattoo artist follows dreams despite cancer diagnosis
After two breast cancer diagnoses, Sierra Susha opens a new tattoo shop and seeks to connect with other young women who face similar challenges.
2. ASU study shows we might not know our pets that well
A doctoral student at ASU says the way we interpret what our dogs are thinking could be all wrong.
3. Gilbert Police arrest woman for sending threatening letters
A woman in Chandler was arrested on 15 counts for sending threatening letters to a family with very specific, personal details.
4. Triple shooting leaves victims scattered in the Valley
Three men were shot and one was killed in a crime scene near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.
5. Jack Lilley, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ actor, dead
"Little House on the Prairie" actor Jack Lilley has died. The actor and legendary stuntman was 91.
And finally, your weather forecast
Temperatures this weekend should be perfect for outside activities before a mini heatwave rolls in next week.