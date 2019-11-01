Young Valley singer gets shout out from legendary rock band Queen on Twitter

A Valley boy is getting attention from famous rock stars because of his amazing voice.

With the help of the School of Rock in Scottsdale, 11-year-old Vedder Gabriel hopes to become a rock star himself.

From Queen to Brad Paisley, Vedder's YouTube channel is filled with him singing his heart out with all types of music

It's getting the attention of some of the biggest rock stars, like the surviving members of Queen, who acknowledged him on social media recently.

"I was like 'what! This is so amazing!'" said Vedder. "An actual big, big band like them and shared my post, and it was very amazing at the start."

This isn't the first time Vedder got spotted by big names. When he was six-years-old, he was invited on the stage alongside 30 Seconds To Mars.

"They just saw me in the crowd and they pulled me up the stage to sing one of their songs with them," said Gabriel.

That moment sparked Gabriel's passion for performing.

"The thing about music is that it heals your soul from all of the bad feelings you actually feel in your life," said Gabriel.

At eight years old, Vedder started his path towards music at the School of Rock in Scottsdale. Since then, he's been rocking out with his band and perfecting his music skills, in hopes of reaching his rock star dreams.