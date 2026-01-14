Chandler Unified expected to talk about staff cuts amid declining enrollment

The Brief Officials with the Chandler Education Association say Chandler Unified School District could make cuts to staff amid declining enrollment. The cuts, according to the CEA, include media and tech specialists, as well as all principals at junior highs. Chandler Unified has released a statement on the matter.



It is an issue that impacts many school districts across Arizona, and now, another school district in the Phoenix area is looking to make some big changes to cope with what officials say is a declining enrollment.

What we know:

In a statement, the Chandler Education Association told us the cuts include media and technology specialists in all of Chandler Unified School District's elementary and junior high schools. The cuts reportedly also include all assistant principals at junior high schools, and reductions in several other positions.

The union is opposing the proposal, claiming the cuts would distress employees and harm students.

By the numbers:

The district is reportedly expecting to see a 3% enrollment drop next school year. Enrollment is tied to the funding districts receive from the state, so the district can also expect lesser funding.

The other side:

Chandler Unified School District officials have released a statement regarding a board meeting on Jan. 14, where the board is expected to be presented with a "Staffing for Enrollment" plan.

The statement reads:

"Like many well-run organizations, as part of its commitment to fiscal responsibility and academic excellence, Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) will present a "Staffing for Enrollment" plan to the Governing Board during a study session on January 14 at 4:30 p.m. The plan is designed to proactively address shifting demographic trends while maintaining the district’s status as Arizona’s "Premier District of Choice."

While CUSD remains the second-largest school district in Arizona, it has experienced a decade-long trend of smaller incoming elementary classes compared to graduating secondary classes. For the upcoming school year, the district projects a 3% decrease in total enrollment. In response, the proposed plan includes a modest 2.2% adjustment to staffing levels. District leadership emphasizes that these changes are about realignment rather than reduction.

"This proposal is about preserving the excellence our community expects," said a district spokesperson. "By adjusting our staffing to match our current student population, we ensure that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently while preserving position opportunities for every current CUSD employee." Current staff will have access to CUSD job opportunities in FY26-27

The district’s core priorities remain unchanged. The proposal ensures that CUSD will:

• Protect Class Sizes: Maintain the 24:1 staffing ratio.

• Uphold Excellence: Prioritize high academic achievement and robust extracurricular programming.

• Foster Innovation: Reallocate resources to meet the evolving needs of modern learners and required standards.

• Support Staff: Continue offering competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain top talent.

The district is releasing this information to provide clarity and counter circulating misinformation regarding potential changes. CUSD remains in a strong financial position, and this plan serves as a strategic roadmap to ensure that stability continues for years to come."

What's next:

The governing board will hold a study session on the "budget and rightsizing" proposal this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is taking place at the district office near Arrowhead Drive and Frye Road.