Man, woman found dead in fire at Peoria senior living community

Published  January 13, 2026 6:29am MST
The Brief

    • Two people were found dead on Jan. 12 after a fire broke out at Olive Ridge Senior Living near 103rd and Olive Avenues.
    • The victims weren't identified.
    • It's unclear what sparked the flames, but police will investigate the incident.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A man and a woman are dead after a fire broke out Monday night at a senior living community in the West Valley.

What we know:

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department says crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire on Jan. 12 at Olive Ridge Senior Living near 103rd and Olive Avenues.

Once at the scene, crews found an apartment engulfed in flames. Crews attacked the fire and got it under control, but two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside.

What we don't know:

The victims weren't identified. It's unclear what sparked the flames.

What's next:

The Peoria Police Department is investigating the incident.

Map of Olive Ridge Senior Living

