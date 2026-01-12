DPS: 5 arrested after $750K car theft ring in Phoenix is dismantled

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators arrested five people following a months-long investigation into an organized crime ring accused of running a "chop shop" and stealing more than $750,000 worth of high-end vehicles.

What we know:

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) investigators said the investigation involved hundreds of hours of "surveillance, suspect network identification, vehicle tracking, and evidence collection to document the organization’s operations and the movement of stolen vehicles."

The suspects typically set their sights on "high-end Mopar vehicles," which include Hellcat, SRT and TRX models. They'd allegedly scout out apartment complexes beforehand.

"The suspects would return at a later time, unlawfully access the vehicles, and use electronic technology to start and steal them without a key," DPS said. "Once stolen, vehicles were either dismantled and sold for parts through online marketplaces and word of mouth, sold intact on the black market at steeply discounted prices, or, in some cases, VIN-switched and used by the suspects before being resold. To date, detectives have identified 16 stolen vehicles valued at more than $750,000."

Investigators served eight search warrants – ending in five arrests. The suspects are accused of several felony charges, including fraud, theft of means of transportation, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

What we don't know:

DPS did not release the names of the suspects, but did release photos of a few of them.

What you can do:

DPS warns that thefts involving these types of cars are increasing and offers tips to keep cars safe.

Update vehicle software regularly to ensure the latest security features are active.

Secure the steering wheel with a locking device when parking in outdoor areas.

Add an extra layer of security by installing a secondary ignition-locking system.

Improve recovery chances by equipped vehicles with tracking devices.

Clear firearms from vehicles whenever they are left unattended.