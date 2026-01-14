Arizona weather forecast: Warm day expected for the Phoenix area

The Brief We are expecting warm conditions today for the Valley, with a forecast high of 78°F. Gusty winds are expected through Wednesday in parts of Arizona. Highs in the upper 70s are expected throughout the week.



Another warm day ahead as high pressure continues to build over the region.

What To Expect Today:

The forecast high climbs to 78 today in Phoenix. The record is 81 degrees, set back in 2000. While not record-breaking, the afternoon high will run around 10 degrees warmer than average. It will be sunny and dry.

Winds will increase a bit into the afternoon thanks to breezy winds wrapping around the area of high pressure. Gusts around 15-20 mph in Phoenix and 20-30 mph in Northern Arizona are expected through Wednesday.

Looking Ahead:

The high temperature remains well above average all week, with upper 70s consistently through at least Sunday.

For now, the entire 10-day forecast appears dry and sunny to mostly sunny. Next week the high temperatures may slip back to the low to middle 70s, but continue above average.

