Lawsuit over sex assault by Uber drivers begin in AZ federal court

The Brief The first big trial that involves allegations of sexual assault by Uber drivers began on Jan. 13. Jaylynn Dean of Oklahoma alleges that Uber was aware of a wave of sexual assaults committed by its drivers, but failed to take basic actions to improve passenger safety. Uber argues it should not be held liable for criminal conduct by drivers who use its platform.



The first major trial involving allegations of sexual assault by Uber drivers began on Jan. 13 in an Arizona federal court.

The backstory:

The lawsuit was brought by Jaylynn Dean, an Oklahoma woman who says she was assaulted by an Uber driver in Arizona in 2023.

Dean alleges that Uber was aware of a wave of sexual assaults committed by its drivers but failed to take basic actions to improve passenger safety.

The other side:

Uber argues it should not be held liable for criminal conduct by drivers who use its platform. The company maintains that its background checks and disclosures regarding assaults are sufficient.

Big picture view:

There are approximately 3,000 similar lawsuits currently pending, and the outcome of this case could determine how those future legal battles play out.