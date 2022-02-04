Yuma firefighter leaves hospital after nearly losing his life to COVID-19

A Yuma firefighter who nearly lost his battle against COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital on Feb. 4.

Brad Henderson, 52, has been in the hospital since October 2021.

"Excited. Nervous. It has been a long time," said Henderson.

Henderson, a father of two who was not vaccinated, has been a firefighter for 33 years. He believes he contracted COVID-19 while he was working. After he came down with the symptoms, he was transported to the hospital. He was later airlifted to Banner University Medical Center with pneumonia and sepsis.

"The doctors forgot, at one point, they were treating me for COVID because there were so many health issues," said Henderson.

Henderson was first placed on a ventilator. He was then placed on ECMO, a device that takes over the job of the heart and lungs, for 55 days.

"I tell people I am here by the grace of God, and the doctors, and my ECMO nurses," said Henderson.

Henderson has been recovering at Banner Rehabilitation Hospital, and he can finally walk up to 50 feet. He and his wife say they are just ready to get home, and finally be together again.

"I am looking forward to get back to 100%," said Henderson.

