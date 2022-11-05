Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove.

Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.

The Yuma Sun reported that Aguilar-Hernandez apologized to Fish's family members at his sentencing on Friday, saying he hoped that one day they would be able to forgive him for what he had done.

Fish had borrowed money from Aguilar-Hernandez and moved to Oregon without repaying him when their relationship ended.

During a trip back to Phoenix to visit a friend, Aguilar persuaded Fish to spend some of her time in Yuma, and he drove to Phoenix to pick her up.

Aguilar-Hernandez drove Fish to the grove where her body was found.

When police questioned Aguilar-Hernandez about the murder, prosecutors said he planned to kill her before he made it to Gila Bend because he thought she would never pay him back.

