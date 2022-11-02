Man found shot, killed at west Phoenix apartments

Police are investigating a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment complex that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on Nov. 2 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man in the parking lot who claimed he was involved in a shooting.

The man cooperated with officers and was detained, police said.

Officers then found a man inside a car who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Detectives are en route to the apartment complex to investigate.

No further details were released.