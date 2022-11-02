Phoenix man not seen or heard from in a while found dead inside a home, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man who hadn't been seen or heard from in a while was found dead inside a home in Phoenix, and police need the public's help to learn what led up to his death.

The unidentified man was found on Nov. 1 just before 2:30 p.m. during a welfare check of a home near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.

"As officers got to the house, they began to investigate and attempted to contact anyone inside. No response was seen, so officers entered the house to further investigate. While checking the house, officers found an unidentified man deceased. Detectives responded to take over the investigation. The victim's cause of death will not be determined until the Medical Examiner's Office completes their investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Police didn't detail any injuries to the man's body.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about what led up to the man's death and/or information about those involved to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS – 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

