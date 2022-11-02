Expand / Collapse search
Woman dies after being hit by train in Surprise, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 3:49PM
Surprise
Surprise Police say the incident happened near Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road when a BNSF train collided with a pedestrian.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police say a woman who was hit by a train in Surprise has died.

Surprise Police say the incident happened on Nov. 2 near Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road when a BNSF train collided with a pedestrian.

"We are currently working with BNSF Railroad to investigate this incident," police said.

The woman's identity was not released.

Olive Avenue has reopened between 175th Avenue and Citrus Road.

Police say a woman who was hit by a train on Nov. 2 in Surprise has died.