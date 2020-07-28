Yuma police investigating counterfeit cash, fake $100 bills

Police in Yuma are investigating some counterfeit money that is being passed around the city.

The fake money includes $100 bills, according to authorities.

Police said they learned Monday of some bogus bills.



Credit: Yuma Police Dept. Facebook page

"The counterfeit bills are, including but not limited to, one hundred dollar bills. These bills will pass the counterfeit bill detector pen test. The bills we have seen appear to be lighter in color and have a different feel than real paper money," stated Yuma PD on Facebook.

Police are asking Yuma stores and community members to check any $100 bills and other cash for color, feel, red and blue fibers and serial numbers as there may be duplicates.

If you have any information about this case, call Yuma PD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

