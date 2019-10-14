Zoe Kravitz cast as Catwoman in upcoming DC Comics film ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz, star of “Big Little Lies,” is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming film “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Director Matt Reeves announced the casting on Twitter with a gif of the actress.

Kravitz follows a long list of talent in portraying the feline anti-heroine, including Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer. Halle Berry also played the character in a stand-alone film in 2004.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson reportedly top choice to become next Batman

According to Variety, filming is expected to take place between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2021 with a release date set for the film on June 25, 2021.