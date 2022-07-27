The Good Word 100th Episode: Yolanda Adams

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:38 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:16 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:35 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:14 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:01 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:10 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:46 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:59 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County

The Good Word 100th Episode: Yolanda Adams

By Tisha Lewis
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 DC

The Good Word Podcast: 5-time Grammy Award Winner and Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams!

5-time Grammy award winner and gospel singer Yolanda Adams joins THE GOOD WORD podcast to celebrate its 100th episode! Adams is best know as the gospel singing sensation with chart topping songs including Open My Heart, Never Give Up, I’m Gonna Be Ready and The Battle Is Not Yours. In a candid conversation, she shares how her faith shapes her parenting, career and journey. Adams also discusses how she navigates the coronavirus pandemic, her stance on women’s rights and her advocacy work on Capitol Hill and more!

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - 5-time Grammy Award winner and gospel singer Yolanda Adams joins The Good Word podcast to celebrate its 100th episode! Adams is best know as the gospel singing sensation with chart topping songs including Open My Heart, Never Give Up, I’m Gonna Be Ready and The Battle Is Not Yours. 

In a candid conversation, she shares how her faith shapes her parenting, career and journey. Adams also discusses how she navigates the coronavirus pandemic, her stance on women’s rights and her advocacy work on Capitol Hill and more!

