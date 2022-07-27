The Good Word 100th Episode: Yolanda Adams

5-time Grammy Award winner and gospel singer Yolanda Adams joins The Good Word podcast to celebrate its 100th episode! Adams is best know as the gospel singing sensation with chart topping songs including Open My Heart, Never Give Up, I’m Gonna Be Ready and The Battle Is Not Yours.

In a candid conversation, she shares how her faith shapes her parenting, career and journey. Adams also discusses how she navigates the coronavirus pandemic, her stance on women’s rights and her advocacy work on Capitol Hill and more!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom

You can also watch this special episode on YouTube in addition to in the player above!