Why Corporate Giants and Local Main Streets are Migrating to FOX’s FLX Streaming CTV

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

The seismic shift in the advertising landscape as Connected TV (CTV) becomes the primary driver for business growth in 2026.

For seven decades, the "television commercial" was the undisputed king of advertising, yet it remained a blunt instrument, a wide-reaching broadcast that fell on the eyes of everyone regardless of their need for the product. Today, that paradigm is being dismantled. From Fortune 500 enterprises to burgeoning local start-ups, a massive migration is underway toward FLX Streaming CTV, the Connected TV solution owned by FOX that is bringing digital accountability to the biggest screen in the house.

The catalyst for this shift is a fundamental change in how America consumes content. Recent data from Nielsen’s "The Gauge" reveals that streaming has officially surpassed both cable and broadcast television in total viewership, now accounting for nearly 40% of all TV usage. Furthermore, industry analysts report that "cord-cutter" and "cord-never" households are expected to reach over 55 million by the end of 2026, creating a "reach gap" that traditional linear television simply can no longer fill.

The "Scalpel" vs. The "Sledgehammer"

The primary differentiator driving this transition is the move from "broadcast" to "addressable" targeting. While traditional linear television acts as a sledgehammer, hitting every home in a DMA with the same message, FLX Streaming CTV acts as a scalpel.

Advertisers can now bypass the "spray and pray" method, serving commercials exclusively to households that meet hyper-specific criteria. Whether a business needs to reach Homeowners in specific Phoenix ZIP codes with a Household Income over $100k who are "In-Market" for a new HVAC system, or perhaps Spanish-speaking families looking for luxury SUVs, FLX technology ensures that not a single cent of the ad budget is wasted on uninterested viewers.

The Accountability Revolution: Measuring What Matters

Perhaps the most enticing feature for modern CMOs is the era of Attribution. For years, the ROI of a television ad was a mathematical "best guess." With FLX, the mystery is gone. Through sophisticated pixel integration and IP-matching, FOX provides a transparent window into consumer behavior.

Advertisers can now track "View-Through Conversions," seeing exactly how many people watched a streaming commercial on their Samsung or Roku TV and subsequently visited the advertiser’s website, booked a service inquiry, or even physically walked into a retail storefront. This level of cross-device tracking allows businesses to justify every dollar of their media spend with hard data, proving that the ad didn't just "run" it performed.

The Tubi Advantage: The Power of Direct-to-Publisher

A critical component of the FLX ecosystem is FOX’s ownership of Tubi, the world’s largest free ad-supported streaming service (FAST). While many third-party providers or "middle-man" DSPs bid on leftover, "remnant" inventory across the web, buying through FOX provides a direct-to-publisher advantage.

This direct relationship gives advertisers "first-look" access to premium inventory, ensuring higher quality placements and better brand safety. Furthermore, by removing the middle-man, businesses can secure Advantage Pricing, allowing their budgets to go further and deliver a higher frequency of impressions to their target audience.

The Path Forward

As we move deeper into 2026, the question for business owners is no longer if they should be on streaming, but how effectively they are utilizing it. The combination of high-impact, big-screen storytelling with the surgical precision of digital data has made CTV the most essential tool in the modern marketing stack.

For businesses ready to bridge the gap between linear reach and digital results, the transition begins with a strategic partnership. To learn more about how to leverage the power of FOX and FLX for your brand, visit connectwithflx.com to consult with a streaming specialist today.