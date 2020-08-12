Expand / Collapse search
2020 Masters Tournament to take place without fans

Published 
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

The 2020 Masters Tournament will take place this year, but fans will have to watch from the convenience of their homes.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Wednesday that the tournament will take place November 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds. 

The tournament, the first of golf's four major championships to be held in 2020, was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masters is just one of several large sports events to be canceled or postponed due to growing concern of the spread of COVID-19. 

Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 closed the door on multiple fall sports, including football, in hopes of competing in the Spring of 2021.

Both the SEC and ACC released statements signaling their intention to play this fall on Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia is one of five states that has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. 