Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns announced Friday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as the NBA has postponed the Wolves' Friday night game versus the Grizzlies.

In a message posted to social media, Towns says he learned Friday that he was positive for COVID-19. He says he will immediately isolate and follow health protocols.

For Towns, the diagnosis hits close to home for the star center. Since the start of the pandemic, Towns has lost seven close family members to the virus, including his mother.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," Towns wrote Friday.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis," Towns added, "as we know all too well what the end result could be."

"To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this," he concluded.

Ahead of Towns diagnosis, guard Ricky Rubio and forward Juancho Hernangomez were added to the health and safety protocol list by the Wolves on Thursday. Friday's game was postponed because the NBA says the Wolves did not have enough players due to contact tracing to move forward with the matchup.

The Timberwolves next game is scheduled for Monday versus the Hawks. It's unclear if that game is also in jeopardy.