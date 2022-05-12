Arizona Cardinals reveal 2022 season schedule; to play Kansas City Chiefs in home opener

article

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2022 regular season at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team released their schedule on May 12. The home-opener against the Chiefs will be at 1:25 p.m. local time on Sept. 11.

The Cardinals will hit the road the following week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, against the Raiders.

This season, like the 2016 season, will feature four primetime games, which is a tie for the most primetime games in the team's history. Three of the games will be played at State Farm Stadium, and the other one will be a matchup between the Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers that will be played in Mexico City.

Team Schedule

