Arizona Cardinals release 2020 schedule

The Arizona Cardinals have released their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

The team's first game is on the road against NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on September 13. Their home opener is the following week on September 20 against the Washington Redskins.

Arizona has two primetime road games on their schedule.

The first is in Dallas against the Cowboys for 'Monday Night Football' on October 19. The second primetime game is on November 19 in Seattle against the Seahawks for 'Thursday Night Football' only on FOX.

The Cardinals finished the 2019 season 4th in the NFC West with a record of 5-10-1.

During the off-season, the Cardinals made a stunning move by trading running back David Johnson, their 2020 second-round pick, and a fourth-round 2021 draft pick to the Houston Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

The Cardinals selected offensive linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson as their eighth pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.