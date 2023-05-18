Belmont Stakes to air on FOX in June

article

The Belmont Stakes will air on FOX on June 10 for the 155th running of the historical race in Elmont, New York.

FOX’s eight-year deal, which runs through 2030, includes the entire Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, the multi-day event preceding the Belmont Stakes comprised of dozens of elite thoroughbred races, according to a company release last year.

The deal announced in Jan. 2022 between FOX and the New York Racing Association includes NYRA Bets as the title sponsor of the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series, the Associated Press reported.

Known as the "Test of Champions," the Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races, which includes the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Belmont is one of the most grueling horse races at a mile and a half long and is a test of horses' stamina and speed. The first-ever race happened in 1867 at Jerome Park but later moved to Belmont Park in New York in 1905.

Mo Donegal with Irad Ortiz, Jr. up wins the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes as Nest with Jose Ortiz up finishes second at Belmont Park on June 11, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Belmont Stakes has produced epic performances and champions throughout its history. Notable Belmont Stakes winners over the years include American Pharoah, Seattle Slew, Rags to Riches, Point Given, Damascus, and Man o’ War.

Before the running of the Belmont next month, horse racing fans will enjoy the 148th Preakness Stakes on May 20 at the Pimlico Race track in Baltimore, the second race of the Triple Crown.

One of the big differences between the Preakness and Belmont is the length of the track the horses and their jockeys compete on.

The Preakness is the second-longest track in the Triple Crown Series at 1 3/16 miles long, while the Belmont is the longest, measured at 1 ½ miles. In comparison, most other pre-Derby races for young horses are 1 1/8 miles long, making the Belmont one of the longest tracks in the nation, FOX News noted.

