Breaking News

Brewers-Cardinals series at Miller Park postponed due to COVID-19

Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Mlb
FOX 10 Phoenix

MILWAUKEE - With Friday and Saturday's games already postponed, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 1 announced that the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Aug. 2 has been postponed by Major League Baseball, too.

The Sunday doubleheader was anticipated to be the Brewers' home opener following Friday and Saturday's postponements. One of the two games featured in that doubleheader had been scheduled as a makeup game for Friday's original postponement.

The decision to postpone the series' games began Friday with news that two St. Louis Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, MLB reported that one additional player and multiple staff members with the Cardinals have since tested positive.

Rescheduled dates for the series' games have not yet been announced.

The Brewers-Cardinals game(s) were among more than one dozen postponements in 10 days on Saturday. 

In addition to the postponements for the Brewers, the team also announced on Saturday that Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain will not participate in the rest of the 2020 season, opting-out due to virus concerns.