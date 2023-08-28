Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals release QB Colt McCoy, leaving position in flux as regular season approaches

By David Brandt
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have released their expected starting quarterback Colt McCoy less than two weeks before the team’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

The Cardinals announced the move on Monday.

The 36-year-old McCoy had a 3-3 record in spot starts as the backup to Kyler Murray over the past two seasons and was expected to handle that role this fall while Murray recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season.

But new coach Jonathan Gannon had recently been coy about the team’s starter while Murray was out.

Rookie Clayton Tune and veteran David Blough took the snaps against the Vikings in Saturday’s preseason game.

The Cardinals also traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs last week, signaling that McCoy might not be the answer.

It’s unclear who the Cardinals might start under center in Week 1.

In other Monday moves, the Cardinals also released safety Sean Chandler and cornerback Nate Hairston. They also placed offensive lineman Pat Elflein on injured reserve.

McCoy has played 12 seasons with five teams, mostly as a backup. He’s thrown for 7,975 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career and has a 11-25 mark in 36 starts.