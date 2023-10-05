Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 80 years old.

"The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California," the statement read. "The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support."

According to TMZ, someone went to check on Butkus at his home Thursday and found him unresponsive.

Butkus spent his entire career with the Bears. He's considered one of the greatest linebackers of all time, and went by the nicknames The Maestro of Mayhem, The Enforcer, The Animal and The Robot of Destruction.

He graduated from the University of Illinois and was drafted No. 3 overall by the Bears in 1965.

Butkus was just at the Bears home opener last month.