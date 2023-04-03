D-backs’ speed, bunt beat Dodgers 2-1, overcomes Syndergaard

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:07 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

D-backs’ speed, bunt beat Dodgers 2-1, overcomes Syndergaard

By Jill Painter Lopez
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Jake McCarthy drove in the tiebreaking run with a bunt single in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 2-1 on April 2 to overcome Noah Syndergaard in his first start for Los Angeles.

With the score 1-1, Ketel Marte doubled against Brusdar Graterol (0-1) leading off the ninth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled to right and Mookie Betts charged and threw a strike to catcher Will Smith, who applied a swipe tag.

Christian Walker singled and Corbin Carroll hit into a forceout that left runners on second and third.

Carroll swiped second for his third stolen base of the game, and McCarthy got his first hit this season when he bunted to the right side and Graterol, running off the mound, couldn’t come up with the ball cleanly as he tried to scoop it and flip to first baseman Freddie Freeman in one move.

"I just took a look over to the right side of the infield and saw they were playing back. I figured it was a good situation," McCarthy said. "I figured I was getting something hard and inside. Fortunate enough to get the bunt down and make a play."

Andrew Chafin (1-0) pitched two-third of an inning for the win.

Scott McGough, a 33-year-old right-hander who on Friday made his first big league appearance since 2015, got the final two outs for his first save. striking out Chris Taylor and retiring pinch-hitter Jayson Heyward on a groundout.

Syndergaard made his Dodgers debut after signing a $13 million, one-year contract. The 30-year-old right-hander started with seven strikes and retired 12 of his first 13 batters.

He gave up one run and four hits in six innings, striking out six and walking none. No longer the flamethrowing Thor of his youth, he threw 78 pitches and averaged 94.1 mph with his fastball and 93.6 mph with his sinker.

"It was awesome. I’m a big believer in first impressions," Syndergaard said. "New home, new fan base. Just wanted to get out there execute and attack the hitters. Made a really good first impression. Now that I got the first impression one over, I can relax a little bit and let the nerves calm down. Just, unfortunately, didn’t win."

Will Smith homered in the first off Zach Davies, one of four hits by the Dodgers.

Arizona tied the score in the fifth when Carroll singled, stole second and third and scored on Geraldo Perdomo’s double.

Graterol wasn’t able to make the play.

"I’d take Bazooka as a pitcher, fielding at his position, over anybody," Smith said of Graterol. "I think he makes that 99 out of 100 times."

NEXT DAY

A day after hitting three home runs, Trayce Thompson was 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts. All three of Thompson’s home runs Saturday had an exit velocity of 107.5 mph, the first time since Statcast started tracking in 2015 that a player hit three home runs with the same velocity in the same game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (sprained left ankle) will go to the spring training complex to face hitters.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) made his major league debut against the Padres in September and will face them again Monday in San Diego. He threw seven scoreless innings in an Arizona win.

Dodgers: RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 0.00) is expected to make a handful of starts with Ryan Pepiot on the IL. Grove, who will make the start against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, was selected in the second round by the Dodgers in 2018 and made his major league debut last year.