Dave McGinnis: Former Arizona Cardinals coach dies at 74

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The Brief Dave McGinnis, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2000-2003, died on Monday at the age of 74. McGinnis passed away at a Nashville, Tennessee hospital, according to the Associated Press. McGinnis led the Cardinals to one of the team's most memorable victories when they beat the Vikings on a last-second touchdown pass in 2003, eliminating Minnesota from playoff contention.



Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis died on April 13 at the age of 74.

McGinnis passed away Monday at a Tennessee hospital with his family at his side, the Associated Press reported.

What they're saying:

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Dave McGinnis' passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "As Dave often said, he was a 'ballcoach' through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm, and charisma. Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything – and everyone – associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed."

The backstory:

McGinnis was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2000-2003. Before coming to Arizona, McGinnis coached with the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Rams. He took over head-coaching duties for the Cardinals following the firing of Vince Tobin.

McGinnis only went 17-40 while coaching the Cardinals, but he did lead the team to one of their most memorable victories. In what would be his last game as Arizona's head coach, the Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings thanks to a last-second touchdown pass from Josh McCown to Nate Poole.

The loss knocked Minnesota out of playoff contention.

After leaving Arizona, McGinnis went on to coach with the Tennessee Titans before returning to the Rams.