Detroit Red Wings reportedly signing Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to sign free agent Patrick Kane, according to reports.

The 35-year-old is returning from hip surgery that sidelined him for a significant amount of time. Kane ranks third on the all-time scoring list for American-born players.

Details of the contract have not yet been made public, but, if he can come back healthy, it helps the Red Wings’ offense as they continue their push for the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.