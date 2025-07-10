Devin Booker signs $145 million max extension with Suns: reports

The Brief Devin Booker reportedly signed a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. The deal is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history. Booker has spent all of his 10 NBA seasons with the Suns.



The Phoenix Suns have reportedly signed superstar guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the deal, which runs through the 2029-30 season, is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

The Associated Press also confirmed the extension.

By the numbers:

Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor during a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Suns, who finished with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs.

Booker has spent all of his 10 NBA seasons with the Suns.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on January 11, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Timeline:

It's been a busy offseason for the Suns. Earlier this year, Phoenix fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after just one season. The Suns hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as his replacement.

The Suns also made front office changes, replacing general manager James Jones with Brian Gregory. Jones has since left the organization and joined the NBA front office as executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

The new leadership group quickly began reshaping the roster, sending superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster seven-team deal that brought Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the desert.

The Suns are also rumored to move Bradley Beal this offseason, leaving Booker as the anchor to the franchise.