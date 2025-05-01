Expand / Collapse search

Suns shake up front office, announce new GM

Published  May 1, 2025 1:37pm MST
Phoenix Suns
The Brief

    • The Phoenix Suns announced changes to their front office on May 1.
    • Brian Gregory has been named the new general manager of the Suns.
    • Current GM James Jones will transition to a senior advisor role.

PHOENIX - Nearly a month after the Phoenix Suns fired their head coach, the team is making changes to its front office.

What they're saying:

Brian Gregory is the new general manager of the Suns, the team announced on May 1. The Suns' current GM, James Jones, will transition to a senior advisor role.

"Brian has been a valuable member of our front office, playing an integral role in drafting and developing our young players," said Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "I am excited for him to step in to the role of general manager. He is a brilliant basketball mind, and he will transform and elevate our team. James’ contributions have been instrumental to our organization, and we appreciate everything he has done for the Suns on and off the court. We are grateful to continue to have his experience and insight."

Jones joined the Suns in 2017 and was promoted to general manager in 2019.

Additionally, Oronde Taliaferro was named the new assistant general manager and Chief Innovation Officer Paul Rivers will take on basketball operations responsibilities.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Phoenix Suns and a previous FOX 10 report on April 14, 2025.

