Suns hiring Jordan Ott as new head coach: report

article
Summer League head coach Jordan Ott of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
PHOENIX - Nearly two months after firing Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly found his replacement.
The Suns will hire Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the team's new head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Suns had high expectations, but struggled this season, finishing with a 36-46 record.
Brian Gregory is the new general manager of the Suns, the team announced on May 1. The Suns' current GM, James Jones, will transition to a senior advisor role.