Suns hiring Jordan Ott as new head coach: report

article

The Brief The Suns are reportedly hiring Jordan Ott as their head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer. Ott served as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Nearly two months after firing Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly found his replacement.

The Suns will hire Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the team's new head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Suns had high expectations, but struggled this season, finishing with a 36-46 record.

Related article