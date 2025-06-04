Expand / Collapse search

Suns hiring Jordan Ott as new head coach: report

Published  June 4, 2025 9:54am MST
Summer League head coach Jordan Ott of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

    • The Suns are reportedly hiring Jordan Ott as their head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer.
    • Ott served as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

PHOENIX - Nearly two months after firing Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly found his replacement.

The Suns will hire Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the team's new head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Suns had high expectations, but struggled this season, finishing with a 36-46 record.

  • Information for this story was gathered from a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

