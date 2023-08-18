Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:51 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:56 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:31 PM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:33 PM MST until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Dust Advisory
from FRI 3:48 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Diamondbacks-Padres game rescheduled due to Hurricane Hilary

Arizona Diamondbacks
SAN DIEGO - The Arizona Diamondbacks' scheduled game on Sunday in San Diego against the Padres has been moved to Saturday due to Hurricane Hilary.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the game will be played at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, followed by Saturday's originally scheduled game at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for the 12:10 p.m. game on Saturday.

The D-backs won the first game of the series 3-1.

Hilary has strengthened to a Category 4 storm near Mexico. It is expected to bring heavy rain to California this weekend.