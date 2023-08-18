Diamondbacks-Padres game rescheduled due to Hurricane Hilary

The Arizona Diamondbacks' scheduled game on Sunday in San Diego against the Padres has been moved to Saturday due to Hurricane Hilary.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the game will be played at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, followed by Saturday's originally scheduled game at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday's game will be valid for the 12:10 p.m. game on Saturday.

The D-backs won the first game of the series 3-1.

Hilary has strengthened to a Category 4 storm near Mexico. It is expected to bring heavy rain to California this weekend.