Durant has season-high 41 points, Suns beat Pistons, former coach Williams 120-106

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant had a season-high 41 points, Eric Gordon scored 21 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 120-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Phoenix was without guards Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back). Grayson Allen had 14 points and Josh Okogie scored 10 points, taking advantage of more playing time and shots with the standout guards out with injuries.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, six assists and six turnovers for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. Detroit coach Monty Williams faced his former team for the first time in the regular season after matching up in the preseason.

Pistons rookies Marcus Sasser scored a season-high 22 points and Ausar Thompson had 14 points while Killian Hayes added 13 points.