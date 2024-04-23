NBA Playoffs: Edwards, Timberwolves host Suns with 1-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK : LINE Timberwolves -3; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 120-95 on April 20 led by 33 points from Anthony Edwards, while Kevin Durant scored 31 points for the Suns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - APRIL 2024: Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after scoring while defended by Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. NBA (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images) Expand

The Timberwolves are 37-15 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 7-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 8-6 in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns give up. The Suns are shooting 49.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle).