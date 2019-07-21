Ex-Cardinals lineman surrenders to police on assault charge

An offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals who was released from the team this week has surrendered to police in North Carolina after a warrant was issued for his arrest on an assault charge.

A news release from the Greensboro Police Department says Desmond Harrison turned himself in to authorities Friday. He is accused of strangling a woman and hitting her in the face.

Harrison denies the claims. His attorney says he spent last weekend volunteering with kids and is not a threat to the public.

At his court hearing, a judge gave Harrison a $5,000 bond and required that he get a mental health evaluation within a week of his release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance is set for August 15.

The 25-year-old was released from the Cardinals last week after joining last month following being cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.

