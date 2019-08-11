Former Cardinals wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62

article

Darryl Drake, former Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach, has passed away at the age of 62.

The Pittsburg Steelers announced his sudden passing Sunday. Drake was entering his second season as the Steelers' wide receivers coach.

"We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football."

Drake coached with the Cardinals for five seasons (2013-2017) before joining the Steelers. The Cardinals expressed their condolences on his passing.

The Steelers canceled their Sunday practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement following the news.

"Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career," said Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin. "He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now. Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time."

A cause of death has not been revealed.