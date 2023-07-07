FOX to air Major League Rugby Championship Final on Saturday

article

Rugby debuts on FOX this weekend for the major league championship game.

Fans can catch the final at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, July 8 on FOX.

The San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jackets will battle for the championship shield at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

New England is making their first appearance in the championship final, while San Diego is in the match for a second time to capture the title, majorleaguerugby.com reported.

Saturday’s winner will become the MLR champ of North America.

Major League Rugby is in its sixth season in the United States. The league grew from seven teams in 2018 to 12 in 2023, with 11 squads from the U.S. and one from Canada, according to majorleaguerugby.com.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




