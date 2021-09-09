Gable Steveson signs NIL deal with WWE, announces return to Gophers next season

article

Gable Steveson isn’t quite done competing for Big Ten and NCAA Championships, all while being able to profit off his name, image and likeness.

Steveson announced Thursday morning on social media he has signed an NIL deal with WWE.

"Childhood dream accomplished. I have officially signed with the @WWE. Thank you for the opportunity!!! LET’S WORK," Steveson wrote.

But he’s not done wrestling for the Gophers, either. In huge news for the Minnesota wrestling program, Steveson announced minutes later he’s returning to the Gophers for one more season.

"Dear @GopherWrestling, I’m Back!" he wrote minutes after announcing his deal with the WWE.

Steveson returns after winning his second straight Big Ten title at heavyweight last season. He also won his first NCAA title at heavyweight, then made a stunning comeback to win Olympic gold in Tokyo earlier this summer. Trailing 8-5 in the closing seconds of the final period, Steveson rallied for four straight points, including a two-point takedown just before the final buzzer, to win the gold.

Steveson finished 17-0 for the Gophers last season, including a 9-0 mark in the Big Ten with four pins, three major decisions and seven technical falls. He also won the Hodge Trophy.

In three years with the Gophers, the Apple Valley native has been the winningest wrestler in program history with a .971 win percentage, and will look to become the eighth wrestler in program history with three conference titles and only the sixth in program history with multiple NCAA titles.