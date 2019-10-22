Expand / Collapse search

Game Time Tunes: List of Houston Astros’ walk-up songs

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is mobbed by Alex Bregman #2, Carlos Correa #1 and Yuli Gurriel #10 as he approaches home plate after hitting a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees to winGame 6 of the Amer

When you hear a baseball player’s walk-up song, you are getting a peek into the tunes that get them ready to Swing for the Ring.

Thanks to the Astros website, FOX 26 has compiled a list of songs that some of your favorite Houston Astros listen to that help boost their energy and give them the swag they need to #TakeitBack!

Take a look to see if you have these songs on your playlist:

  • Jose Altuve: Firestone by Kygo, featuring Conrad Sewell
  • Michael Brantley: Walk Thru- Rich Homie Quan, featuring Problem
  • Alex Bregman: Old Town Road- Lil’ Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Robinson Chirinos: Nothing is Impossible- PlanetShakers
  • Gerrit Cole: Gimme Shelter- The Rolling Stones
  • Carlos Correa: La Romana- Bad Bunny
  • Chris Devenski: Never Quit- Benjah
  • Aledmys Diaz: Rie Y Llora- Celia Cruz
  • Yuli Gurriel: No Mas Mentiras (Remix)
  • Will Harris: The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash
  • Josh James: Fireman- Lil’ Wayne
  • Jake Marisnick: Party Up- DMX
  • Collin McHugh: Come Together- Gary Clark Jr.
  • Wade Miley: Hillbilly Deluxe- Brooks & Dunn
  • Roberto Osuna: La Player (Bandolera)- Zion & Lennox
  • Brad Peacock: Smoke a Little Smoke- Eric Church
  • Ryan Pressley: Enemies- Shinedown
  • Josh Reddick: Also Sprach Zarathustra: Sunrise- Richard Strauss, and Thief- Ookay
  • Hector Rondon: Caro- Bad Bunny
  • Joe Smith: My Kinda Party- Jason Aldean
  • George Springer: Butterfly Effect- Travis Scott
  • Justin Verlander: ‘Till I Collapse- Eminem

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23.

 