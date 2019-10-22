Game Time Tunes: List of Houston Astros’ walk-up songs
When you hear a baseball player’s walk-up song, you are getting a peek into the tunes that get them ready to Swing for the Ring.
Thanks to the Astros website, FOX 26 has compiled a list of songs that some of your favorite Houston Astros listen to that help boost their energy and give them the swag they need to #TakeitBack!
Take a look to see if you have these songs on your playlist:
- Jose Altuve: Firestone by Kygo, featuring Conrad Sewell
- Michael Brantley: Walk Thru- Rich Homie Quan, featuring Problem
- Alex Bregman: Old Town Road- Lil’ Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Robinson Chirinos: Nothing is Impossible- PlanetShakers
- Gerrit Cole: Gimme Shelter- The Rolling Stones
- Carlos Correa: La Romana- Bad Bunny
- Chris Devenski: Never Quit- Benjah
- Aledmys Diaz: Rie Y Llora- Celia Cruz
- Yuli Gurriel: No Mas Mentiras (Remix)
- Will Harris: The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash
- Josh James: Fireman- Lil’ Wayne
- Jake Marisnick: Party Up- DMX
- Collin McHugh: Come Together- Gary Clark Jr.
- Wade Miley: Hillbilly Deluxe- Brooks & Dunn
- Roberto Osuna: La Player (Bandolera)- Zion & Lennox
- Brad Peacock: Smoke a Little Smoke- Eric Church
- Ryan Pressley: Enemies- Shinedown
- Josh Reddick: Also Sprach Zarathustra: Sunrise- Richard Strauss, and Thief- Ookay
- Hector Rondon: Caro- Bad Bunny
- Joe Smith: My Kinda Party- Jason Aldean
- George Springer: Butterfly Effect- Travis Scott
- Justin Verlander: ‘Till I Collapse- Eminem
You can watch the World Series on FOX 26 on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23.