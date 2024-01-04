George scores 33 points, Leonard adds 30 to help surging Clippers beat Suns 131-122

Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue was still stewing a little in the postgame press conference, replaying in his head how the Clippers’ offense got a little stagnant during the final eight minutes against Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The good news for the Clippers is the first 40 minutes were so good it didn’t really matter.

Paul George scored 33 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30 and the Clippers extended their winning streak to four straight by beating the Suns 131-122. Los Angeles has won 13 of 15 while Phoenix had its four-game winning streak snapped.

George shot 8 of 14 from the field, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range. James Harden had 22 points and 11 assists.

The Clippers shot 55% from the field and 53% from 3-point range — efficient numbers all around. Harden said he expects that will be the norm as he continues to adapt to his new team after being traded from Philadelphia on Oct. 31.

"We still haven’t figured it out, because different teams guard us differently," Harden said. "Once we’ve seen every defense, which probably won’t be until the end of the year, we’ll figure out how to attack."

Los Angeles appears to be a quick study with an 18-5 record after starting the season 3-7.

The Clippers kept a comfortable lead throughout most of the second half — pushing the advantage to 23 points midway through the third — but the Suns made a run in the fourth quarter and cut it to 118-110 with 5:13 remaining.

"We’ve got to start games better and with a sense of urgency. Be ready for the fight," Booker said. "We were fighting uphill the whole game. We showed some things in the second half, what it looks like when we turn up the energy and intensity."

George had 21 points before the break while Leonard and Terance Mann both had 12.

The Suns seemed more interested in sniping at the referees rather than playing defense. Booker and Beal were both called for technical fouls in the first half.

Phoenix announced a 100th straight sellout crowd, counting games in both the regular season and postseason.

Clippers: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Suns: Host Miami on Friday night.