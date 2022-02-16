Going to the 2022 Daytona 500? Here's what you need to know

article

Going to the Daytona 500 this year? We got you covered.

The stands will be packed this Sunday at the 64th annual Daytona 500. Racing officials announced on Monday that the event is completely sold out.

If interested in tickets to the race, visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/.

Regarding 2022 COVID-19 policies, NASCAR requires that all guests wear a face mask while indoors and in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

If you have tickets to attend the 64th-annual Great American Race, the Daytona International Speedway advises that you arrive early to allow time for new entry procedures. Have your tickets, credentials, and parking pass ready for staff to review.

The following items will be prohibited upon entry:

Foam and hard-sided coolers

Weapons (firearms, knives, etc) and all other items restricted by local, state, or federal law. This includes pocket knives.

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic of any kind

Dry ice

Any bags, backpack, or containers that are not clear or are larger than the allowable size

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray

Selfie sticks

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates, and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Any other items deemed inappropriate or unsafe may be refused at the discretion of security and management.

However, the Daytona International Speedway said that the following items are allowed:

A maximum of two bags per person permitted through admissions gates: Bag or backpack that does not exceed 18"x18"x14" in size Soft-sided coolers that do not exceed 14"x14"x14" in size Any combination of the above items will be permitted, with the exception of one soft-sided cooler per guest

Bag or backpack that does not exceed 18"x18"x14" in size

Soft-sided coolers that do not exceed 14"x14"x14" in size

Any combination of the above items will be permitted, with the exception of one soft-sided cooler per guest

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer, and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)

Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in the clear bag or cooler, including alcohol (no glass)

Ice

Insulated cups -- maximum size of 64 oz

Cameras, binoculars, scanners, and headsets that can be worn over the neck, on the belt, or carried in your clear bag

iPads, tablets, and laptop computers

Seat cushions without metal components

Cigarettes and lighters

Service animals

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct another fan's view of the racing action

There will be fewer concessions this year than usual. For example, there will be no buffet or self-serve options at any concession locations. In addition, menus and food preparation onsite will be limited as much as possible. Physical barriers will be between guests and food-service operations as well. Employees involved will undergo the same health screenings as those in the stands.

PET POLICY

All pets must stay within your assigned camping spot; do not walk pets along roadways.

Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and must dispose of their waste properly.

Pets must be kept on a leash at all times.

Please respect your neighbors.

Excessive barking or aggressiveness is not permitted.

Pets are not allowed in the garages or any restricted access areas.

CAMPING

The Geico Campgrounds are back and fully open! Whether you’re in a decked-out motorcoach or a tent is more your style, Daytona offers a camping option that puts you right next to all the history and heritage that’s made this place world-famous. Camping occurs in the 180-acre infield. Surrounded by the famous 31-degree banked turns, you’ll find that there’s far more happening at Daytona than just three-wide racing.

Infield campgrounds and GEICO Park West campgrounds also include FREE WI-FI! Need more information, or ready to lock in your camping spot? Call us at 1-800-PITSHOP (1-800-748-7467) or visit the Speedway's camping page.

DIRECTIONS

The Daytona International Speedway has outlined several routes from multiple areas for those attending the race in person:

From the North (Jacksonville)

I-95 South to US-1 (exit 273)

South on US-1 to S.R. 40 (Granada Blvd.)

West (right) on S.R. 40 to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. South to Parking Lot 7

From the South (Melbourne)

I-95 to LPGA Blvd. (exit 265)

LPGA Blvd. East to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris South to Parking Lot 7

From the East (Daytona Beach Area)

From A1A take any one of the area's bridges to US-1

US-1 to Mason Ave.

West Mason Ave. to Clyde Morris Blvd.

North on Clyde Morris to Lot 7

From the West (Orlando)

I-4 East to S.R. 44 (exit 118)

S.R. 44 East to US-1

US-1 North to S.R. 400/Beville Rd.

S.R. 400 West to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. North to access Parking Lot 7

PARKING

When you get to Daytona Beach, you will have several parking options.

They include but are not limited to:

Free parking: Free parking for Sunday, February 20, and Saturday, February 19 will be available in Lot 7.

Trackside parking: Lot 4 parking is sold out for Sunday, February 20. Strictly car parking ONLY. No RV's, 5h wheel vehicles, or oversized vehicles of any kind will be permitted.

Parking can be purchased in advance online or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP (1-800-748-7467) .

For more information about the Daytona 500 and what you can see while there, visit the Daytona International Speedway website.

Watch the 2022 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 20. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m.