Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 6

By
Updated  October 9, 2025 11:08am MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium on October 5, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Arizona Cardinals face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 12.
    • Last week, the Cardinals blew a 21-6 lead, eventually losing on a game-winning field goal to the Tennessee Titans.
    • The Cardinals-Colts game can be seen at 10 a.m. on FOX 10 Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Following a stunning loss, the Arizona Cardinals will look to break their losing streak this week on the road against one of the best teams in the NFL.

What Happened Last Week:

The Cardinals blew a 21-6 lead, eventually losing on a game-winning field goal to the then-winless Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The Cardinals (2-3) have lost three straight after winning their first two games.

This Week:

In Week 6, Arizona faces the Indianapolis Colts (4-1), who lead their division and are the current top seed in the AFC.

Dig deeper:

The Cardinals could be without Kyler Murray, who was injured in last week's game. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said if Murray can't play, backup Jacoby Brissett would start against the Colts.

Big picture view:

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 6 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Oct. 9

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 5:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 12

  • Denver Broncos at New York Jets: 6:30 a.m. MST (NFL Network)
  • Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)
  • Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders: 1:05 p.m. MST (FOX)
  • San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)
  • Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: 1:25 p.m. MST (CBS)
  • Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 13

  • Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons: 4:15 p.m. MST (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: 5:15 p.m. MST (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

The Source: FOX Sports contributed to this report, along with stats and scores from the NFL. Editor’s note: This station is owned by FOX.

