Jared Goff throws 2 TD passes and Lions’ defense slows Kyler Murray in 20-13 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jared Goff looked as though he might never throw an incompletion for a while Sunday, picking apart the Arizona Cardinals’ defense for a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

The offensive faucet shut off in a hurry after the break. Then it was time for Detroit’s defense to step up.

Goff threw two touchdown passes, David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and a score and the Lions held on late to beat the Cardinals 20-13.

"That’s what makes you feel pretty good — I feel like we can play different types of games," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We can do whatever we need to with special teams, defense and offense. We’ve just got to find a way to win every week. They can be different every time."

The Lions continued their recent dominance in the series, improving to 5-0-1 against the Cardinals since 2017. Detroit’s defense kept Kyler Murray and Arizona out of the end zone in the second half, giving up just one field goal.

Aidan Hutchinson had another sack, bringing his season total to 6 1/2 through three games.

Goff completed his first 14 passes before an incompletion in the third quarter. It was his longest streak without an incompletion to start a game in his nine-year career and he finished 18 of 23 for 196 yards.

Detroit (2-1) took a 20-7 lead just before halftime on a well-executed hook-and-ladder play. Goff threw short to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who immediately lateraled to Jahmyr Gibbs, who dashed 20 yards for the touchdown.

"We’ve been working on that one for a while," Goff said. "I thought that was a good spot to call it."

The Lions caught a break earlier in the drive when Goff appeared to throw a pick-6, but officials ruled the play had been whistled dead just before the snap for the two-minute warning.

Detroit settled for a 20-10 lead at the break after Arizona’s Matt Prater made a 42-yard field goal as time expired. Goff was 12 of 12 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Prater kicked a 45-yard field goal to cut Detroit’s lead to 20-13 with 3:52 left, but the Lions were able to run out the clock on the ensuing drive. Goff scrambled for an 8-yard gain for the first down that sealed the win.

Arizona had multiple chances to cut into Detroit’s lead in the third quarter, but couldn’t convert on critical plays.

The Cardinals (1-2) were driving early in the third when Murray tried to go deep to Marvin Harrison Jr., but the pass was short and intercepted by Kerby Joseph in the end zone. It was Murray’s first interception this season.

"We had a lot of opportunities to make something happen and win that game," Murray said. "They made more plays than us. That’s how it goes. But I’m excited about the road ahead."

A few minutes after Murray’s interception, Arizona’s Dennis Gardeck picked off a pass by Goff to give the Cardinals great field position at Detroit’s 33-yard line. But the Lions’ defense responded with a fourth-down stop on the ensuing drive, tackling Murray just short of a first down.

"The second half, man, those stops," Campbell said. "Stop after stop after stop."

Murray finished 21 of 34 for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Harrison caught five passes for 64 yards.

The Lions jumped to a 7-0 lead on the first offensive drive, methodically moving 70 yards on nine plays. Montgomery ran for the 1-yard touchdown, muscling through the line before falling backward into the end zone.

Arizona responded immediately, with Murray making a couple big gains with a his legs before hitting Harrison for a 10-yard touchdown. It was the rookie’s third touchdown catch over the past two games.

St. Brown caught a 5-yard touchdown from Goff early in the second quarter to put the Lions up 13-7.

"We didn’t make enough plays in all three phases, that’s what it came down to," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "I did think we battled, we fought. Coming out of halftime, we were resilient. If we keep playing like that, clean up some mistakes, we’ll be back on track."

Injuries

Lions: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) were among six inactives. ... LB Derrick Barnes (knee) left in the first half and didn’t return. ... TE Sam LaPorta was seen limping and came out of the game multiple times. He had ice on his right ankle.

Cardinals: Starting RT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) was out after not practicing Friday. The Cardinals started Jackson Barton at right tackle, which is the team’s third starter at the position in three games. Barton (toe) left in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Charlie Heck ... DL Justin Jones (triceps) left early in the second half and didn’t return. ... TE Trey McBride was evaluated for a concussion.

Up next

Lions: Host Seahawks on Monday, Sept. 30.

Cardinals: Host Commanders next Sunday.