Josh Sweat: Super Bowl champion edge rusher signs with Cardinals, reports say

Free-agent edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Sweat's deal with the Cardinals is for four years and just over $76 million, including $41 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 10.

Sweat had 2 1/2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

He had eight sacks in 2024 and 33 over the past four seasons.