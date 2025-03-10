Expand / Collapse search

Josh Sweat: Super Bowl champion edge rusher signs with Cardinals, reports say

By
Published  March 10, 2025 1:09pm MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Du

The Brief

    • The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly signed free agent edge rusher Josh Sweat.
    • Sweat recorded 2.5 sacks in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

PHOENIX - Free-agent edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.

What they're saying:

Sweat's deal with the Cardinals is for four years and just over $76 million, including $41 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 10.

Dig deeper:

Sweat had 2 1/2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

He had eight sacks in 2024 and 33 over the past four seasons.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from the Associated Press, and X posts from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

