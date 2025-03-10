Josh Sweat: Super Bowl champion edge rusher signs with Cardinals, reports say
PHOENIX - Free-agent edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a multi-year deal, according to multiple reports.
What they're saying:
Sweat's deal with the Cardinals is for four years and just over $76 million, including $41 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on March 10.
Dig deeper:
Sweat had 2 1/2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
He had eight sacks in 2024 and 33 over the past four seasons.