Kevin Durant: Suns star out at least one week with sprained ankle

By Associated Press
Published  December 5, 2024 7:27am MST
The Brief

    • Kevin Durant will miss at least a week with a sprained ankle.
    • Durant suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Suns' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 3.
    • Durant previously missed two weeks with a strained left calf.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is out for at least the next week after spraining his left ankle in Tuesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The team announced the extent of the injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated in a week.

The 14-time All-Star rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket late in the second quarter of the Suns’ 104-93 win. He stayed in the game for a few moments before eventually checking out, finishing with 13 points.

Durant missed roughly two weeks earlier this season because of a strained left calf. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this year.

