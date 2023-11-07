Kyler Murray will be Cardinals’ starting quarterback vs. Falcons if ‘week goes well’

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray is on the verge of his return as quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals.

"Kyler’s going to continue to ramp up — he’ll take the (first team) reps and if the week goes well, he’ll start on Sunday," first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. "Pleased where he’s at right now and we’ll see how the week goes."

Murray has missed roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 18, giving the Cardinals 21 days to elevate him to the active roster.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

That deadline comes this week.

The Cardinals have a 1-13 record since Murray’s injury. They are 1-8 this season and are on a six-game losing streak following a 27-0 setback to the Cleveland Browns this past weekend.

The Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday.